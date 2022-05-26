Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $5.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

