Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) to post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 23,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

