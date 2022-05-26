Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

