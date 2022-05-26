Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

