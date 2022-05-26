Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

TPR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 176,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,663. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

