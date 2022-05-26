Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
SJM opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
