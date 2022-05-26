Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report sales of $718.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

