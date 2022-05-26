Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.99 million and the lowest is $616.59 million. Woodward reported sales of $556.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Woodward has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $129.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

