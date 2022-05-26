Brokers Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

BBY stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

