Brokers Issue Forecasts for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $854.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 206.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

