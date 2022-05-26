Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.