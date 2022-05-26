Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

