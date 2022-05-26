Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,098. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.