Brokers Offer Predictions for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,269,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,680 and sold 12,015 shares valued at $260,413. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.