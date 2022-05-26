Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

JWN stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

