BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.