BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.
In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.