Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 27,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

