Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

