Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

BURL stock traded up $14.05 on Thursday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

