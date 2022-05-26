Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $14.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

