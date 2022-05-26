Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

