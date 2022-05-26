Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

