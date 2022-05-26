Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

