Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
