BuzzFeed (BZFD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00.

5/10/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/26/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/6/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

