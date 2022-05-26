BuzzFeed (BZFD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – BuzzFeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00.
- 5/10/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/2/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/26/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/20/2022 – BuzzFeed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/12/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/6/2022 – BuzzFeed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.77.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
