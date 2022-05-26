CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

CAE opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.56. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

