CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 31.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CAE by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.