CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
About CAE (Get Rating)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.