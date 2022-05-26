CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CaixaBank in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

CAIXY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

