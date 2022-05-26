Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGW stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $74.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

