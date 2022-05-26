Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 222.30

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.80) per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLDN opened at GBX 3,699.24 ($46.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. Caledonia Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 3,025 ($38.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,151.21 ($52.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,637.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,683.59.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

