Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

