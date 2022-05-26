Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $15,766,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.