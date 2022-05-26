Caligan Partners Lp Acquires 79,400 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $269,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,393,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,338,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50.

Liquidia stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

