Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

