Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

