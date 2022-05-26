Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Camping World stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 32,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

