Canaccord Genuity Group Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s current price.
KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
