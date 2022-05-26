Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

