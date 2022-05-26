Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

GOOS opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $17,653,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

