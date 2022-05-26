Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

