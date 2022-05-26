Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

CM traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 845,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

