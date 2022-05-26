Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

