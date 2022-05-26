Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ):

5/20/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$93.00.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00.

4/18/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$88.00.

4/14/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

4/14/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

3/31/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

3/29/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 22nd consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has gained handsomely over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 1,987,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

