Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.65.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$30.31 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

