CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 372.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CVVUF stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

