Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 384.6% in May

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CBDS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
