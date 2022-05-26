Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in May

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the April 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)
