Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in May

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the April 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.