Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZYO. Cowen lowered their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 60.68% and a negative return on equity of 260.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

