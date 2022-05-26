Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

