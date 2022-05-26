Capital One Financial Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

