CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CarGurus stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,280. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CarGurus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

