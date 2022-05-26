CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.57 million.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.